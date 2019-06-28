Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Gavin SKINNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gavin Bruce SKINNER

Add a Memory
Gavin Bruce SKINNER Notice
SKINNER Gavin Bruce Late of Millbank, formerly of Wingham.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday 23rd June 2019 surrounded by his family.



Aged 63 years.



Loved Dad of Tahlia and Mitchell. Sadly missed by his brothers Ian, Michael, Chris and sister Jilda. Much loved by his many nieces.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Gavin's Celebration of life to be held in the chapel of the Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road, Taree TODAY Friday 28th June commencing at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council and Silver Chain Palliative Care would be gratefully appreciated.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.