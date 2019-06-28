|
|
SKINNER Gavin Bruce Late of Millbank, formerly of Wingham.
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 23rd June 2019 surrounded by his family.
Aged 63 years.
Loved Dad of Tahlia and Mitchell. Sadly missed by his brothers Ian, Michael, Chris and sister Jilda. Much loved by his many nieces.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Gavin's Celebration of life to be held in the chapel of the Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road, Taree TODAY Friday 28th June commencing at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council and Silver Chain Palliative Care would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on June 28, 2019