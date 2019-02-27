Home
Eric Allan BURNES

Eric Allan BURNES Notice
BURNES Eric Allan Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd February 2019.

Aged 78 years.

Devoted husband of Diane. Loving father and father in-law to Sharon, Janelle & Glen, Ivan, Shawn & Shai, Stephen & Angela. Proud and loving grandfather and great grandfather to Mia, Alayah, Lincon & Havanah. Special brother to Faye. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Eric's Funeral Service to be held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel, Pampoolah on Thursday the 28th of February commencing at 11.00am prior to interment in the Lawn Cemetery.



Published in Manning River Times on Feb. 27, 2019
