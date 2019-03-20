|
|
GREEN Ellis Keith
Late of Cedar Party Wingham.
Passed away peacefully on Friday 15th March 2019.
Aged 84 years
Beloved husband of Daphne. Loving Dad of Jennie & Paul (dec), Mitchell (dec) & Barbara, and Stephen. Devoted Poppy of Bec, Aaron, Tiff, Christopher and Great Poppy Green to all his great grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by all his extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Ellis Green are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 21st March.
Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 20, 2019