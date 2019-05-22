|
McEWAN Edward "Ted" Late of Failford, formerly of the Central Coast. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th May 2019. AGED 99 YEARS Beloved husband of Betty (dec). Adored father of Yvonne & Bill. Cherished Pop of Paula, William & Val and Fred. Great Pop of Ethan & Sarah, Eden, Tyler, Robert and Great Great Pop of Cleo. Will be sadly missed by all his extended family and friends. The relatives and friends of the late Ted McEwan are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday 28th May. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Kidney Foundation would be warmly appreciated. RSL Sub-Branch Members and Ex-Service Persons are warmly invited to attend.
Published in Manning River Times on May 22, 2019