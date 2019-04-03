|
ATTRILL Douglas James "Doug" Late of Tea Gardens and formerly of Wingham
Passed away at home surrounded by all his family on Friday 29th March 2019
Aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Pat. Loving Dad of Kevin & Carole and Sue. Devoted Pop of Lisa, Sarah, Louise, Rachel, Tim, Suzie and Old Pop to all his Great Grandchildren. Much loved brother of Pauline (Dec), Shirley and Marie. Will be dearly missed by all his extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Doug Attrill are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8 Farquhar Street Wingham, commencing at 11.00 am on Thursday 4th April, prior to his private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Prostate Cancer Foundation would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 3, 2019