Doris Thelma BEVERLEY

Doris Thelma BEVERLEY Notice
BEVERLEY Doris Thelma Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th February 2019.

Aged 102 years

Beloved wife of Hugh (dec). Loving mother to Ronald, Arthur, Ivan & Sheryl. Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Doris's Funeral Service to be held at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel, Pampoolah on Monday 25th February 2019 commencing at 12 Noon prior to private interment in the lawn cemetery.



Published in Manning River Times on Feb. 22, 2019
