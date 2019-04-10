|
|
MCKELLAR Donald "Don" Late of Victoria Street Taree, formerly of Tinonee.
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 4th April 2019.
Aged 85 years
Beloved husband of Yvonne. Loving Father of Donald, Wendy and Peter. A much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Will be dearly missed by all his extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Don McKellar are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Victoria Street Taree, commencing at 9.30am on Thursday 11th April, prior to his private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to Epilepsy Australia would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 10, 2019