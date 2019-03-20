Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Maxwell BROWN

Notice Condolences

Dennis Maxwell BROWN Notice
BROWN Dennis Maxwell Late of Storm Village and formerly of Cundletown.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday 10th March 2019.



Aged 83 years



Beloved husband of Robyn. Loving Dad of Nicole and Murray and father in law of Rosalie.

A special man in the lives of all his extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late

Dennis Brown

are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday 21st March, prior to his interment in Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Australia would be warmly appreciated.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.