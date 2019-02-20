Home
GUILD David Alexander

Late of Harrington. Passed away peacefully at home

on Thursday 14th February 2019.



Aged 73 years



Dearly loved husband of Margie. Cherished Dad of Mandy. Loved brother of Ann. Loving uncle of Robin, Stuart and Ben. Sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's Funeral Service in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah, commencing at 1.00pm on Friday 22nd February, prior to cremation.



Published in Manning River Times on Feb. 20, 2019
