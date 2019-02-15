|
Letcher Craig Jameson 9th February 2019 Late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Taree. Beloved Partner of Donna. Cherished Father and Father in Law of Mark, Kirsten, Teena, Brett, Katy, Jeremy, & Blade. Adored Poppy of Caleb, Telia, Dimitry, Tyler, Chantelle, Shaun, Zyra & Maddison. Much loved by all his family and friends. AGED 59 YEARS Craig's Funeral Service will be held in the chapel of the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, on Tuesday 19th February 2019, commencing at 11am.
Published in Manning River Times on Feb. 15, 2019