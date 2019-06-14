|
|
WITHERS Colin John "Col" Late of Railway Parade Taree and formerly of Harrington.
Passed away peacefully on Monday 10th June 2019.
Aged 77 years
Beloved husband of Rolanda 'Ran'. Loving Dad of Christopher, Mark & Kat. Devoted Pop to all his grandchildren. A special brother to Graham & Robyn and Sharon. Will be dearly missed by all his extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Col Withers are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Monday 17th June. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Leukemia Foundation would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on June 14, 2019