|
|
Clarke Napper Charon Lee 1955-2019 Daughter of Lloyd and Una Sawyer - passed away after a long battle with cancer on 23-3-2019. Charon is survived by her son Nathan and mother Una. She was loved by many. You are welcome to join the family for a memorial service to celebrate Charon's life at 11am on Friday 5th of April, Allambe Memorial Gardens, 129 Nerang Broadbeach Road, Nerang, QLD, 4211. Please contact Sommerville Funerals if you wish to attend, so that we may estimate numbers. Ph 07 5596 2233
Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 29, 2019