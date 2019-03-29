Home
Services
Sommerville Funerals
PO BOX 2230
NERANG, Queensland 4211
5596 2233
Resources
More Obituaries for Charon CLARKE NAPPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charon Lee CLARKE NAPPER

Notice Condolences

Charon Lee CLARKE NAPPER Notice
Clarke Napper Charon Lee 1955-2019 Daughter of Lloyd and Una Sawyer - passed away after a long battle with cancer on 23-3-2019. Charon is survived by her son Nathan and mother Una. She was loved by many. You are welcome to join the family for a memorial service to celebrate Charon's life at 11am on Friday 5th of April, Allambe Memorial Gardens, 129 Nerang Broadbeach Road, Nerang, QLD, 4211. Please contact Sommerville Funerals if you wish to attend, so that we may estimate numbers. Ph 07 5596 2233



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.