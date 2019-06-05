Home
RICHARDSON Caroline "Nance"

Late of Bushland Place and formerly of Primrose Street Wingham.

Passed away peacefully on Monday 3rd June 2019.



Aged 76 years.



Beloved wife of Arthur(dec) and Jack (Dec). Loving Mum of Robyn & John, Debbie & Mark, Carol & Anthony. Devoted Grandma of Emma, Tara, Corey, Hayden, Courtney, Ryan, Matthew, Timothy, Rhys and Great Grandma of Harrison. Will be dearly missed by brother Bob and sisters Alice, May and Dorothy. Pre-deceased by brothers George and David.



The relatives and friends of the late Nance Richardson are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Road Wingham, commencing at 10.00 am on Saturday 8th June, prior to her interment in Wingham Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Bushland Place Dementia Unit would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times from June 5 to June 7, 2019
