Bruce Kingsford SPENCER

Bruce Kingsford SPENCER Notice
Spencer Bruce Kingsford 30/03/2019 Late of Harrington. Beloved husband of Jessie, loving father and father in law of Rhonda & Karl, Andrew & Carol, much loved Grandpa of Michelle & Cory, Bradley, Adrian & Mikayla and Clare. Great grandpa of Austen, Dominic, Bailey and Jaryd. Will be missed by all his family and friends. AGED 83 YEARS In God's Care Bruce's funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday the 3rd of April, 2019 at the Uniting Church, Harrington prior to a committal at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel at 3pm.



Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 3, 2019
