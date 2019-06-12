|
ROJO Bruce Allen Late of Punchbowl, and formerly of Coopernook. Passed away peacefully 3rd June 2019. Aged 79 years Loving father and father in law of Daniel and Frith. Devoted pop to Dominic and Elannise. Dearly loved brother of Jean (dec), Bill (dec), Les (dec), Norma and Nancy. Cherished Uncle and a great mate who will be sadly missed. Funeral to be held on Friday 14th June 2019 at Rookwood Crematorium, Rookwood in the South Chapel commencing at 3.30pm. ACADEMY FUNERAL SERVICES Sydney 9688 7977
Published in Manning River Times on June 12, 2019