|
|
HERMAN Bogumil Known as Bob Late of Old Bar.
Passed away 1st April 2019.
Aged 89 Years
Husband of Betty(dec).
Dad to Lee(dec), Robert & Sharon.
Grandfather of Mikel, Lucas, Luke, Matthew, Billy, Tommy & Abby.
Bob's Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, 183 Pampoolah Road, Taree commencing at 2.00pm on Monday 15th April, prior to cremation.
All RSL Sub Branch members and Ex Service persons are warmly invited to attend.
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 12, 2019