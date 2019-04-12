Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Bogumil HERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bogumil Known as Bob HERMAN

Notice Condolences

Bogumil Known as Bob HERMAN Notice
HERMAN Bogumil Known as Bob Late of Old Bar.

Passed away 1st April 2019.



Aged 89 Years



Husband of Betty(dec).

Dad to Lee(dec), Robert & Sharon.

Grandfather of Mikel, Lucas, Luke, Matthew, Billy, Tommy & Abby.



Bob's Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, 183 Pampoolah Road, Taree commencing at 2.00pm on Monday 15th April, prior to cremation.

All RSL Sub Branch members and Ex Service persons are warmly invited to attend.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.