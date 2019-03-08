|
|
NELSON Bevan
Late of Bohnock.
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 5th March 2019.
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved brother of Marlene, Lloys(dec), Daryl (dec) and Aiden (dec). Cherished uncle of Nerilyn, Glen, James, Brett and Kim. Will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Bevan Nelson are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road, Taree, commencing at 1.00pm on Monday 11th March. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 8, 2019