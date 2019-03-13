|
|
CROUCH Beryl Julie Late of Moorland, formerly of Wyong.
Passed away peacefully on Friday 8th March 2019.
Aged 81 Years
Loved wife of Colin. Cherished Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.
Beryl's Graveside Service will be held at the Moorland Cemetery, Pacific Highway Moorland, commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday 14th March. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heart Foundation would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 13, 2019