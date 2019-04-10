Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara TRENCHARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara TRENCHARD

Notice Condolences

Barbara TRENCHARD Notice
TRENCHARD (Wisemantel) Barbara Late of Taree.

Passed away Suddenly on the 4th April 2019.



Aged 65 years



Loving Mum of Kellie, Rod and Michael. Devoted Nan of Brendan, Ayden, William, Riley, Izac, Charlotte and Ethan. A special lady in the lives of all her family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Barb Trenchard are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 1.00pm on Thursday 11th April. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Cat Protection Society of NSW.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.