TRENCHARD (Wisemantel) Barbara Late of Taree.
Passed away Suddenly on the 4th April 2019.
Aged 65 years
Loving Mum of Kellie, Rod and Michael. Devoted Nan of Brendan, Ayden, William, Riley, Izac, Charlotte and Ethan. A special lady in the lives of all her family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Barb Trenchard are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 1.00pm on Thursday 11th April. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Cat Protection Society of NSW.
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 10, 2019