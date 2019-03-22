|
|
Nelson Andrew "Lloyd" 5/5/1930 - 8/3/2019 Late of Karingal Gardens and formerly of Careys Rd Hillville. AGED 88 YEARS It is with great sadness that Lloyd's family advise of his passing on the 8th of March. Dearly loved Husband of Helen (dec). Loving father to Geoffery (dec) and father-in-law to Vicki. Grandfather to Andrew and Great Grandfather to Freya Anne. Lloyds friendly smile and easy going nature will be greatly missed by his family and many special friends. A private cremation was held for Lloyd. Lloyd's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Karingal Gardens for the love and care they showed to Lloyd over the last 15 months.
Published in Manning River Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 28, 2019