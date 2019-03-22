Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew "Lloyd" NELSON

Notice Condolences

Andrew "Lloyd" NELSON Notice
Nelson Andrew "Lloyd" 5/5/1930 - 8/3/2019 Late of Karingal Gardens and formerly of Careys Rd Hillville. AGED 88 YEARS It is with great sadness that Lloyd's family advise of his passing on the 8th of March. Dearly loved Husband of Helen (dec). Loving father to Geoffery (dec) and father-in-law to Vicki. Grandfather to Andrew and Great Grandfather to Freya Anne. Lloyds friendly smile and easy going nature will be greatly missed by his family and many special friends. A private cremation was held for Lloyd. Lloyd's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Karingal Gardens for the love and care they showed to Lloyd over the last 15 months.
Published in Manning River Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.