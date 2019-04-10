|
|
EMERTON Allan Rex 2.10.1933 - 4.4.2019 AGED 85 YEARS Late of Storm Village, formerly of Coopernook & Taree. Dearly loved husband of Joy (dec). Loved Father of Jennifer, Mark, Vicki (dec), Paula & their partners. Loving Pop of Trudy, Beau, Abbie, Jai, Ryan, Brodie and Tamika. Adored Old Pop to his great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Allan's funeral service to be held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road, Taree on Thursday 11th April 2019, commencing at 10am. Donations to Dementia Australia would be greatly appreciated. 79 Pulteney St, Taree 02 6552 1060
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 10, 2019